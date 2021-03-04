Austin, Texas: An unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded on the ground within three minutes of what had appeared to be a successful flight and landing. This was the third time a prototype of the Starship rocket by the Elon Musk-led company ended in a crash. SpaceX hopes to one day send an unmanned rocket to Mars. Also Read - Wanna Hop on for a Free Ride to the Moon? This Japanese Billionaire is Looking for 8 People Who can Join Him for the Voyage

“A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator had said on the live broadcast of the test flight, moments before it exploded on the launchpad. Flames were seen coming out at the bottom of the rocket as the crew tried to put them out. Also Read - Pre-Booking For Elon Musk's High-Speed Starlink Satellite Internet Begins in India

The SpaceX SN10, an early prototype of Musk’s upcoming Mars rocket, took off around 1120 GMT from Boca Chica, Texas. It took a flight of about six miles just like the previous two test flights and crashed back to the ground minutes later even though it appeared to be a perfect soft landing.

SpaceX did not provide any explanation immediately.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been developing the next-generation Starship rocket for the purpose of going to Mars — though two prototypes blew up in spectacular fashion on their recent test runs.

The two previous prototypes (SN8 and SN9) had crash-landed in December and in early February. However, SpaceX engineer John Insprucker revealed that the company already has several other prototypes in production and the next test flight SN11 will be conducted “in the near future”.