Spain High-Speed Train Crash: 21 killed, several injured after 2 trains derail on madrid–andalusia route – How did the derailment happen?

At least 21 passengers were killed when two high-speed trains derailed in southern Spain on Sunday evening. Both were heading towards Madrid’s Puerta de Atocha.

Spain High-Speed Train Crash: A tragic incident has surfaced from Spain where at least 21 passengers were killed and several others sustained critical injuries after two high-speed trains derailed on Sunday evening. The dreadful accident took place near the town of Adamuz in southern Spain, according to Spain’s state-run broadcaster RTVE. Both the high-speed trains were heading towards Madrid’s Puerta de Atocha.

According to a report by RTVE, citing a Civil Guard, several people are still trapped inside the carriages. Emergency services rushed to the scene and initiated the rescue operation.

Spain’s Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Oscar Puente, travelled to Atocha station to oversee the response from the Renfe emergency coordination centre.

“I’ve been on Adif’s 24-hour call center for half an hour following the information on the serious train accident in Adamuz,” Puente wrote on X.

Madrid Hospitals Put on Alert

The authorities have put hospitals in Madrid on high alert and regional health services were ready to assist injured people.

“The hospitals of the Community of Madrid and the SUMMA 112 teams are monitoring the tragic accident in Córdoba and are at the disposal of the Andalusian Regional Government. Support teams will be deployed in Atocha to assist the families,” President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Daz Ayuso said.

Authorities Suspended High-Speed Services

High-speed rail services between Madrid and Andalusia have been suspended following the crash. Authorities said all trains already in transit were diverted back to their points of origin as a safety precaution.

The Red Cross deployed a fully equipped ambulance from Córdoba and three more from Jan. It also arranged essential supplies for passengers from both trains.

After the crash, the authorities have suspended high-speed rail services between Madrid and Andalusia. As a precautionary measure, all trains already in transit were diverted back to their points of origin.

Explained In Points: How Did The Derailment Happen?

Timing of the accident: According to Spain’s rail infrastructure manager Adif, the incident took place at around 7.45 pm (local time), RTVE reported.

First train derailed: The LD AV Iryo 6189 Malaga–Puerta de Atocha derailed when it was entering track 1 at Adamuz, after making several switches.

Train crossed tracks: After the derailment, the train crossed into an adjacent line, creating a dangerous situation.

Second train affected: At the same time, another high-speed service – LD AV 2384 Puerta de Atocha–Huelva – was running on the next track.

Multiple derailments: The second train derailed after the first train entered its track.

