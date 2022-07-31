New Delhi: The world has been tasked to deal with another global health emergency – monkeypox – even as coronavirus pandemic continue to wreck havoc. All eyes are on the monkeypox disease which has recently witnessed a spike across several countries, raising concerns over the spread of the infection and recovery from the virus.Also Read - Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Reported In Karnataka, Patient’s Samples Sent For Testing

In India, four monkeypox cases – three in Kerala and one in Delhi – have been confirmed. Out of these four, one of the monkeypox patient in Kerala have completely recovered from the disease, the state health minister said. The other three patients are currently undergoing treatment at health facilities. Amidst worries of recovery status of monkeypox patients, Spain on Saturday confirmed the first death from the disease in the country.

Spain reports first monkeypox death

Spain reported first monkeypox death in the country in less than a week after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency, reporters Xinhua news agency. Until now, 4,298 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Spain, and 120 people were admitted to hospital for treatment, according to data collected by the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (RENAVE). Of the total, only 64 were women.

As per the data, 2,253 monkeypox cases, or 82.1 per cent of the infections, were the result of a sexual relationship, while 10.5 per cent of infections came through close non-sexual contact. The age of a person infected with the virus in Spain ranges from 10-month-old baby to 88-year-old.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in all of Spain’s 17 Autonomous Communities, but the majority are from the Community of Madrid (1,656), with a further 1,406 from Catalonia and 498 in the southern region of Andalusia.