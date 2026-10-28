Spain: 64 dead after two high-speed trains collide in Toledo

At least 64 people lost their lives after two high speed trains collided in Spain's Toledo district on Wednesday. Hundreds of ambulances, funeral home vans and helicopters were parked next to one of the trains

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Several people have been killed in Spain after a high speed train collided in Toledo. @BNODesk/X

At least 64 people have been killed after two high-speed trains collided in Spain on Wednesday morning in the Toledo district, reported news agency Reuters. Two high-speed trains traveling in the same direction collided, halting rail service between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia. One train plowed into the back of the other and knocked two cars off the tracks, AP reported, citing local media.

Hundreds of ambulances, funeral home vans and helicopters were parked next to one of the trains, with several carriages on an elevated section of track while twisted ‌metal, broken panels and wreckage could be seen strewn across an embankment beneath the line where at least three carriages had plunged down.

Evacuated passengers streamed along a road near the scene, some splattered with blood or with their wounds bandaged, others wheeling suitcases and being given water by volunteers who said it had been donated from neighbouring towns.

Miguel, a passenger travelling with several colleagues in the rear car of one of the trains, described to COPE radio the moment of the accident. “We heard a massive roar, a ​truly enormous thud that went on for 10 seconds, as if the train were about to derail. Through the right-hand window, we could see a wrecked train,” he said.

In a message on social media platform X, Adif Spain’s rail infrastructure operator, said “Traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed rail line has been suspended following a rear-end collision between two trains.”

Manuel Galán, mayor of the nearby town of Urda, told Spanish state broadcaster TVE that several passengers had been injured. He said civil protection authorities had asked the town council to prepare a sports pavilion to accommodate passengers affected by the incident.

Jesús Pérez, mayor of the neighbouring village of Los Yébenes, also told TVE that the accident appeared to be serious. Meanwhile, Castilla-La Mancha regional president Emiliano García-Page said in a post on X that he was heading to the crash site.

Spanish PM condoles demise

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that he is ‘shocked’ by the collision. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, “Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations.” He also added, “My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families.”

Consternado ante el grave accidente de trenes en Toledo. Permanezco en constante contacto con el ministro de Transportes, @oscar_puente_, y con el presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage. Los servicios de emergencia están trabajando sobre el terreno para atender a las personas afectadas y garantizar su seguridad, en coordinación con todas las administraciones implicadas. Mi cariño, solidaridad y apoyo a todas las víctimas y sus familias. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 28, 2026

Similar incident

The collision came just nine months after another deadly high-speed train accident on the same railway line. In January, 46 people were killed near Adamuz in Cordoba province after an Iryo train derailed and collided with an oncoming Renfe train. The disaster triggered a debate over investment in railway infrastructure and maintenance in recent years.

Meanwhile, Sanchez cancelled his scheduled engagements for Wednesday, while the opposition People’s Party called off all its campaign events following the accident, a spokesperson said.