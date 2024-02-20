Home

News

‘Special Bond’ Between Kim Jong Un And Vladmir Putin Deepens As Prez Gives THIS Gift To North Korean Leader

‘Special Bond’ Between Kim Jong Un And Vladmir Putin Deepens As Prez Gives THIS Gift To North Korean Leader

Vladmir Putin has gifted a Russian-made car to the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, demonstrating their special bond..

Vladmir Putin with Kim Jong Un (Reuters)

New Delhi: The positive relationship between Russia and North Korea goes back to the year 1948 when the Soviet Union (USSR) was the first to recognise North Korea and also supported the latter during the Korea War. The dissolution of the Soviet Union also did not affect the relations between the two nations; Russia and North Korea also share a border along the 17 km-long lower Tumen River. In a latest showcase of good relations between Russia and North Korea, Vladmir Putin has gifted a Russian-made car to Kim Jong Un, as told by Yonhap News Agency, citing state media. Here’s what you must know..

Trending Now

Putin Gives ‘Special’ Gift To Kim Jong Un

As said earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted a Russian-made car to North Korean leader Kim Kim Jong Un, showcasing the special bond between the two leaders, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing state media. The gift demonstrates a “clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the two leaders and as the best one,” Yonhap News Agency reported, citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Russia has conveyed information about gifting the vehicle to the secretary of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea and the North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong. Kim Yo-jong thanked the Russian side for Putin’s gift to Kim Jong Un.

You may like to read

Putin’s Gift Violation Of UNSC Resolutions?

In September last year, Putin showed his presidential Aurus Senat limousine to Kim Jong Un during his visit to the Vostochny spaceport in Russia for the summit. Putin offered him the opportunity to take a seat in the Russian-made luxury vehicle. It is not known whether Putin’s gift to Kim Jong Un was an Aurus Senat limousine. However, the Russian President’s gift to Kim Jong Un could be in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban the supply of luxury goods, including automobiles, to North Korea. Notably, Kim Jong Un has made public appearances in various vehicles – Mercedes-Maybach S-class vehicles, including a limousine, violating international sanctions on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, delegations led by senior North Korean government officials in charge of technology, fisheries and sports affairs have departed for Russia, Yonhap News Agency reported citing state media, as Pyongyang and Moscow have been enhancing bilateral cooperation. Information and Trade Minister Ju Yong-il and other delegates departed from Pyongyang on Monday to attend a global IT forum in Moscow. The Eurasia IT forum is due to be held in Moscow under the theme of “digital sovereignty as the basis for long-term international cooperation,” Yonhap News Agency reported citing its website.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.