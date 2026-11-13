SpiceJet faces fresh setback as Dubai airport suspends check-in services over unpaid dues, Delhi issues advisory

SpiceJet's troubles have deepened after Dubai ground-handling company dnata suspended check-in services over unpaid dues of more than 14 million UAE dirhams, forcing the airline to cancel four flights.

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SpiceJet passengers alert: Delhi airport warns of flight disruptions after Dubai suspends check-in services (AI Image/IANS)

Budget airline SpiceJet is facing fresh operational trouble after ground-handling company dnata suspended check-in services for its flights at Dubai International Airport over unpaid dues of more than 14 million UAE dirhams (around Rs 35.8 crore). The move forced the airline to cancel four flights from Dubai on Thursday, November 12, according to media reports.

Only two SpiceJet flights were reportedly allowed to depart from the airport on Thursday. These included services to Ahmedabad and Delhi, which were permitted to operate because they had been scheduled to leave before the suspension came into effect.

The airline’s remaining four flights to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi were cancelled. Reports said the airline’s internal communication mentioned non-payment of dues to dnata as the reason behind the cancellations.

The check-in suspension was limited to November 12. However, the incident has raised fresh concerns about SpiceJet’s financial position and its ability to operate flights without further disruptions.

Dubai aviation authority summons SpiceJet manager

The disruption also caught the attention of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, which reportedly summoned SpiceJet’s station manager at Dubai International Airport.

According to reports, the aviation authority questioned the airline over its failure to inform passengers about the flight cancellations in time.

It also directed SpiceJet to inform affected travellers and make alternative arrangements for those stranded at the airport. These arrangements included alternative flights, hotel accommodation and transportation.

The latest development comes at a time when the airline is already struggling with flight cancellations, payment delays and a shortage of operational aircraft.

Delhi airport issues passenger advisory over SpiceJet flights

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) issued a passenger advisory on Friday, November 13, warning travellers about possible disruptions to SpiceJet services.

The airport, operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), asked passengers to check their flight status directly with the airline before leaving for the airport.

Travellers were also advised to contact SpiceJet for the latest information about their scheduled flights and any possible changes to their travel plans.

However, the airport did not provide details about the number of flights that could be affected or how long the disruptions might continue.

SpiceJet cancelling 15-20 flights every day

The latest Dubai incident is part of a wider series of operational problems facing the airline.

Reports suggest that SpiceJet has been cancelling around 15 to 20 flights every day despite operating approximately 65 scheduled services. Several other flights have also reportedly faced delays of three to five hours before being cancelled.

According to a recent report by The Economic Times, the airline’s domestic market share fell to 0.6% in September, below regional carrier Star Air’s 0.7%.

Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also highlighted the scale of the problem. Nearly two out of every five SpiceJet flights were delayed by more than two hours in September, while around one in five flights was cancelled.

The airline’s shrinking fleet has added to its difficulties. SpiceJet reportedly has only around 12 operational aircraft, of which three remain grounded because of payment-related disputes with aircraft lessors.

The company is also facing pending payments to fuel suppliers, airport operators and ground-handling agencies. As a result, several service providers have reportedly shifted the airline to a cash-and-carry arrangement, which means SpiceJet has to pay in advance to receive essential services.

SpiceJet employees await salaries amid financial crisis

According to media reports, several employees have not received their salaries since June 2026. Delayed payments to suppliers and other service providers have further increased concerns about the company’s financial health.

A recent report by Mint also highlighted the pressure on the airline’s payments to small suppliers. Between April and September, SpiceJet reportedly failed to meet the 45-day payment deadline on more than 85% of invoices from small suppliers, leaving Rs 63.03 crore unpaid.

The situation has raised questions about how the airline will manage its day-to-day expenses and maintain regular flight operations.

SpiceJet reports Rs 621 crore loss

SpiceJet’s financial performance has also remained weak. For the quarter ended September 2025, the airline reported a net loss of Rs 621 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 458 crore in the same quarter a year earlier. Its revenue fell 13.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 792 crore from Rs 915 crore.

The airline also reported an operating loss of Rs 297 crore during the quarter. Its EBITDAR loss, excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, increased sharply to Rs 203.8 crore from Rs 58.87 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company also incurred Rs 120 crore in expenses related to grounded aircraft and another Rs 30 crore to bring aircraft back into service.

Despite these financial challenges, SpiceJet reported a passenger load factor of 84.3% during the quarter. This indicates that a relatively high proportion of the available seats on its operating flights were occupied.

However, its mounting dues, reduced fleet size, delayed salary payments and frequent flight cancellations continue to put pressure on its operations.