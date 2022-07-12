New Delhi: A SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was grounded on Monday as a precautionary measure due to problems with its nose wheel after a flight from Mangaluru to Dubai. The flight was later permitted to operate, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official. The airline also sent an alternate aircraft to Dubai.Also Read - IndiGo to Start Flights on Deoghar-Kolkata Route from July 12: Check Schedules, Other Details

“During the inspection post landing, the engineers observed that the nose wheel strut compressed more than normal. It was then that the aircraft was grounded as a precautionary measure,” said the official, requesting anonymity to Hindustan Times. “After the inspection of the landing gear strut, nitrogen was replenished as per the maintenance procedure. As there were no other abnormalities found, the aircraft was released for service.” Also Read - IndiGo's Techies Go on Sick Leave in Hyderabad and Delhi | Here's Why

A SpiceJet spokesperson said: “On July 11, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG23 operating from Dubai to Madurai was delayed due to a last minute technical issue. Alternate aircraft was arranged immediately which brought passengers back to India. Flight delays can happen with any airline. There has been no incident or a safety scare on this flight. After the minor technical issue was resolved, the first aircraft flew back to India as a commercial flight.” Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces 5 Weekly Flights Between Mumbai And Bangkok. Check Full Schedule, Ticket Fair Here

A DGCA official later further informed that the issue may have been due to depletion of nitrogen used in the oleo strut or internal seal damage. The exact reason would be ascertained based on the investigation of the landing gear (part). “Nitrogen was replenished as per maintenance procedure. No other abnormality was observed. The aircraft has been released for service,” the official said to the Times of India.

The regulator had last week issued a show cause notice to the airline over several snags in past few weeks.