New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter has flagged US President Donald Trump's tweet, wherein he claimed that he is immune to coronavirus after his physician cleared him to return to 'public engagements'.

Twitter maintained that the particular tweet violated rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, it also determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible.

"A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know!!!" Trump had said in a tweet, a day ahead of his return to the campaign trail.

His remarks come a day after the White House physician said that Trump can return to ‘public engagements’ as he has completed his treatment for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in an interview to Fox News, he said,”The president is in very good shape to fight the battles. I beat this crazy horrible China virus… I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I’m in great shape. And I have to tell you I feel fantastically. I really feel good,”

“Yes, and not only that, it seems like I’m immune, so I can go way out of a basement, which I would have done anyway,” Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo.

White House physician Sean Conley wrote in a memo Saturday night that the president as no longer considered a “transmission risk” to others.

“This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others”, said Conley.

Last week, Trump had returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1.