New Delhi: At a time when a number of countries are working to find out vaccine for the deadly coornavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that his country has developed the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 that works quite effectively. As per his claims, the vaccine forms a stable immunity against the disease.

"A vaccine against coronavirus has been registered for the first time in the world this morning," Putin said during a meeting with members of his government.

However, his claim has come amid concerns raised by experts about the speed of Russia's work, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners.

Amid fears that safety could have been compromised, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged Russia to follow international guidelines for producing a vaccine against COVID-19.

Moreover, the Russian vaccine is not among the WHO’s list of six vaccines that have reached phase three clinical trials, which involve more widespread testing in humans.

How Does Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Work?

As per reports, the vaccine developed by Russia is based on the DNA of a SARS-CoV-2 type adenovirus, a common cold virus. To make it effective, the vaccine uses the weakened virus to deliver small parts of a pathogen and stimulate an immune response.

Talking in details, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre, told news agencies that the coronavirus particles in the vaccine cannot harm the person’s health.

He said some people have fever when they get vaccinated; otherwise there is no such side effect of the vaccine.

Why the Russian Covid-19 vaccine under question?

According to experts, the Sputnik V has not yet undergone phase 3 trials. Russia said it will undergo human trial on Wednesday.

Some other experts criticise that Russia has skipped certain steps that are needed in vaccine development.

Fresh allegations have come up that the Russian government pressurised the scientists to speed up development of the vaccine which may result in deadly consequences.

While making the announcement, Putin said one of his daughters had tested a Russian COVID-19 vaccine on herself and that she is feeling well. He said that the first Russian COVID-19 vaccine forms stable cell and antibody immunity.