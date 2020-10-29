New Delhi: Because of shortage of doses, Russia has temporarily stopped phase III trial of the coronavirus vaccine, media reports suggested on Thursday. The country earlier had said that it will roll out the vaccine by the end of 2020. Also Read - Good News: Coronavirus Vaccine Possible By Christmas, Says UK's Vaccine Taskforce Head

According to reports, if everything goes well, the final trial of the vaccine will resume by November 10.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier had said his country was facing challenges scaling up production of its COVID-19 vaccine due to problems with equipment availability and other issues. However, he had hoped that the vaccine production will be over by the end of this year.

Notably, Russia became the first country in the world to announce COVID-19 vaccine in August. After making the announcement, the Russian government claimed that the coronavirus vaccine offers lasting immunity from the virus.

Russia has also claimed that the vaccine which is developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian defence ministry has undergone necessary tests.

As per reports, the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers are going on at present and more than 55,000 volunteers have applied to take part in post-registration trials as well.

Russia also claimed its second coronavirus vaccine in October. Developed by Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, the EpiVacCorona vaccine completed its early stage human trials last month.