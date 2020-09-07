Russia COVID Vaccine Latest News: After passing the early trial tests in the country, Russia on Monday said that it will start the clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India this month. Also Read - With Spike of Over 90,000 Cases, India's Tally Crosses 42 Lakh-mark; Second Highest After US | Key Points

The development comes as Russia had said it is looking forward for a partnership with India for producing COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Apart from India, the country will also begin the trial tests in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Philippines, and Brazil.

An announcement to this effect was made by Russian Direct Investment Fund’s head Kirill Dmitriev. He further said that the preliminary results of the phase 3 trial will be published most likely by October-November-end.

Approved in Russia last month, ‘Sputnik V’ passed early tests and produced antibody response in all participants with no serious adverse effect, The Lancet journal had said this last week.

Results from early-phase non-randomised vaccine trials in a total of 76 people showed that two formulations of the vaccine have a good safety profile detected over 42 days, and induce antibody responses in all participants within 21 days.

Secondary outcomes from the trial suggest the vaccine, approved last month by Russia, also produces a T cell response within 28 days, the researchers said.

The trials involved healthy adults aged 18-60 years, who self-isolated as soon as they were registered, and remained in hospital for the first 28 days of the trial from when they were first vaccinated.

Russia had last month claimed that it has developed word’s first corona vaccine with the name ‘Sputnik V’ after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957.

The Sputnik V vaccine consists of two shots that use different versions of adenoviruses — virus types, some of which cause the common cold — that the manufacturers have engineered to carry the gene for the surface protein of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.