New Delhi: Days after claiming that it has developed world's first coronavirus vaccine, media reports on Sunday claimed that Russia is planning to produce 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine per month.

The RIA news agency cited Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov as saying that Russia is planning to produce between 1.5 million and 2 million doses per month of its potential coronavirus vaccine by the year end. He said Russia will gradually ramp up its production to 6 million doses a month.

Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya institute, the third phase trial of the vaccine, which is known as Sputnik V, is all set to start in Russia next week.

In another development, Russia last week said it is looking for a partnership with India for producing COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev made the announcement last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that his country has developed the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19, which works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity against the disease.

Apart from India, Dmitriev said several nations are interested in the production of the vaccine from countries in Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

“The production of the vaccine is a very important issue. Currently, we are looking for a partnership with India. We believe that they are capable of producing the Gamaleya vaccine and it is very important to say that those partnerships to produce the vaccine will enable us to cover the demand that we have,” he said.

The Sputnik V vaccine consists of two shots that use different versions of adenoviruses — virus types, some of which cause the common cold — that the manufacturers have engineered to carry the gene for the surface protein of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.