New Delhi: Hours after Russia announced that the country has developed first vaccine that works quite effectively for coronavirus, Moscow on Tuesday said it has received orders from 20 countries for one billion of doses of the vaccine. Known as 'Sputnik V', the vaccine forms a stable immunity against COVID-19.

Kirill Dmitriyev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund that finances the vaccine project, said the Phase 3 trials of the vaccine would start on Wednesday and the industrial production is expected to begin from September.

Giving further details about the vaccine production, he said that Russia along with other foreign countries is ready to manufacture 500 million doses of vaccine per year in five countries.

The development comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country has developed first vaccine that works quite effectively against COVID-19.

Putin said that one of his daughters took part in the experiment and she was vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“After the first vaccination, she had a body temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, while the following day it was slightly over 37 degrees Celsius, that’s it. After the second injection, the second vaccination, her temperature also rose a little, and then everything cleared up, she feels good and the [antibody] titers are high, Putin said.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the first Russian vaccine against the coronavirus will begin to be produced at two sites – the Gamaleya Research Institute and the company Binnopharm.

As per updates, the clinical trials of the vaccine started on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15, the second group on July 20.