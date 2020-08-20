New Delhi: Days after claiming that it has developed world’s first corona vaccine, Russia on Thursday said that it is looking forwards for partnership with India to produce COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. An announcement to this effect was made by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev on Thursday. Also Read - Sputnik V: Russia's COVID Vaccine Likely to be Tested on 40,000 People This Week, Claims Report

"The production of the vaccine is a very important issue. Currently, we are looking for a partnership with India. We believe that they are capable of producing the Gamaleya vaccine and it is very important to say that those partnerships to produce the vaccine will enable us to cover the demand that we have," he said.

Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that the potential vaccine is likely to be tested on more than 40,000 people this week in Russia.

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that his country has developed the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 which works effectively and forms a stable immunity against the disease.

Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the RDIF, the Sputnik V vaccine has not yet been tested in Phase 3 trials.

Giving further details, Dmitriev said several nations are interested in the production of the vaccine from countries in Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

Apart from India, Dmitriev said Russia is also looking forward to international cooperation from other countries.

“We are going to do clinical trials not just in Russia but also in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, probably in Brazil and India. We are planning to produce the vaccine in more than five countries and there is a very high demand from Asia, Latin America, Italy and other parts of the world regarding the delivery of the vaccine,” he said.

Hailed as effective by Russian authorities and scientists, Sputnik V vaccine consists of two shots that use different versions of adenoviruses — virus types, some of which cause the common cold — that the manufacturers have engineered to carry the gene for the surface protein of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

(With inputs from PTI)