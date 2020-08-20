New Delhi: Days after Russia claimed that it has developed world’s first COVID vaccine, media reports on Thursday suggested that the potential vaccine is likely to be tested on more than 40,000 people. Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: 26 Volunteers Who Evacuated Injured Passengers Test COVID Positive

On August 11, Russia announced that it has developed world's first vaccine that works quite effectively for coronavirus. The country had also claimed that it has received orders from 20 countries including India for one billion of doses of the vaccine.

Known as 'Sputnik V', the vaccine forms a stable immunity against COVID-19 and has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists.

On August 16, media reports had also suggested that the third stage of Sputnik V likely to begin in 7-10 days.

“On Monday, we will present the first version of the protocol on post-registration research,” Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center, was quoted as saying to Tass News Agency.

“Given this great interest and attention of the public and the press, I think that the Health Ministry won’t delay the process and will approve the protocol within a week. So, I believe within seven or ten days at maximum everything will begin,” Gintsburg added.

In the meantime, Russia said it has started production of the first batch of vaccines against Covid-19. On August 11, President Vladimir Putin announced world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Named after the space satellite launched by Moscow in 1957, Sputnik V is created by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund.