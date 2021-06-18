New Delhi: Sputnik V will soon offer a booster shot or the second dose of the vaccine, which has been adjusted to work against the Delta variant of COVID-19, to other vaccine manufacturers, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday. Also Read - Here's How to Register For Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik Vaccine on Paytm, CoWIN And Aarogya Setu | Step-by-Step Guide

"Delta variant is our new common enemy. We should fight it together. Sputnik V is the only approved cocktail of vaccines (vectors Ad26+Ad5) and will offer its shot to other vaccine manufacturers for new powerful cocktails against Delta variant. Several such studies are ongoing," Sputnik V said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, the official handle of the Russian vaccine said the efficacy of Sputnik V works better against the Delta variant than any other vaccine that has published results on the strain so far.

“RDIF: #SputnikV is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far– the Gamaleya Center study submitted for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal,” Sputnik V on Tuesday tweeted.

In April, the vaccine received emergency use authorisation in India, making it the third vaccine to be made available in the country.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has been importing the shots from Russia. The vaccine is also manufactured in India.

The Delta variant has been listed as the fourth Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is believed to have led to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in many countries, including the devastating second wave in India.

“The #SputnikV vaccine will be available in 9 more cities across India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur and Miryalaguda,” as per the Sputnik V official handle.

