Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: After making its second interim analysis of clinical trial, Russia on Tuesday said that its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is 95% effective. Issuing a statement, the country said that the cost of one dose of the vaccine will be less than $10 for international markets.

“The second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the Sputnik V vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy is over 95% 42 days after the first dose,” the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow, Russia, said. Also Read - India May Get 100 Million Doses of Oxford's Coronavirus Vaccine by January, Says Adar Poonawalla

Earlier this month, Russia’s National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund had said that the Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated high efficacy.

Requests for more than 1.2 billion doses of Sputnik V vaccine came from over 50 countries. The vaccine supplies for the global market will be produced by RDIF’s international partners in India, Brazil, China, South Korea and other countries

At present, the Sputnik V Phase III clinical trials are approved and are undergoing in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela and other countries, as well as Phase II-III in India. A separate detailed study of the vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity for elderly people is also being conducted.

The confirmation is based on the first interim data from the largest double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trials in Russia involving 40,000 volunteers. The trials evaluated efficacy among over 16,000 volunteers who received the vaccine or placebo 21 days after the first injection.

As a result of a statistical analysis of 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo indicates that the Sputnik V vaccine had an efficacy rate of 92 per cent after the second dose.

On November 11, as part of the clinical trials in Russia’s 29 medical centres, more than 20,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose and over 16,000 volunteers with the first and the second dose of the vaccine.

Earlier this October, Dr Reddy’s and Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine in India.