Russia’s health minister Mikhail Murashko has informed that one in seven volunteers have complained of side effects, including weakness, muscle pain and fever after being injected with Sputnik V, Russia’s vaccine against COVID-19. Also Read - Sputnik V Update: Russia Confirms Deal to Supply 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to India

Talking to a Russian daily, Murashko said that more than 300 people have already received the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the three-phase trial, and 14 per cent have complained about their health.

Approximately 14 per cent volunteers have small complaints of weakness, muscle pain for 24 hours and an occasional increase in body temperature, Murashko was quoted as saying. However, these symptoms usually disappear after a day or a maximum day and a half.

The results of Phase 1 and 2 trials of the Russain vaccine were deemed successful and show no serious adverse effects and a stable immune response in 100 per cent of participants, according to the report published in The Lancet medical journal.

Meanwhile, Russia is going to supply India with 100 million doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’ to pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories as soon as it receives regulatory approval.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is the official sponsor of the vaccine candidate, agreed on a deal to spearhead the clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India at the global pharmaceutical company headquartered in the country.

Notably, Sputnik V is the world’s first coronavirus vaccine and was announced by President Vladimir Putin on August 11.