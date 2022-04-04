New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers resigned en masse with immediate effect late Sunday night amid worsening economic crisis in the country. Sri Lanka’s Education Minister and Leader of the House, Dinesh Gunawardena said the cabinet ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Gunawardena did not cite any primary reason for the decision of the cabinet ministers to resign from their posts.Also Read - Fuel, Rice, Currency Swap: How India Is Helping Sri Lanka Amid Crisis | 5 Points

However, political analysts said all the 26 ministers of the Sri Lanka cabinet resigned after they came under intense pressure from the public over the government’s alleged “mishandling” of the economic crisis, triggered by the shortage in the foreign exchange reserve.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public has been suffering for weeks.

Crisis in Sri Lanka – Top Developments