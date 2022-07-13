Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, the Prime Minister’s office said. “Since the president is out of the country, an emergency has been declared to deal with the situation in the country,” Prime Minister’s spokesman Dinouk Colombage said. Fresh protests erupted in the crisis-hit island nation today after a mob of angry citizens stormed the prime minister’s residence in Colombo to demand that he too resign.Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka Crisis: Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 in Jeopardy as National Emergency is Declared

Here are 10 latest updates on Sri Lanka economic crisis