Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: The already skyrocketing prices of eatables in Sri Lanka are touching new highs with each passing day, making it impossible for most of the people in crisis-hit country to buy them. Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst political and economic crisis since its independence in 1948.Also Read - Sri Lanka Introduces Fuel Rationing Scheme To Combat Economic Crisis

The prices of vegetables have more than doubled, while the rate of rice has increased from Rs 145 per kilogram a year ago to Rs 220 (Sri Lankan Rupee), according to various news reports. The price of potatoes has crossed the Rs 400-mark, while the rate of onion has shot beyond Rs 300 per Kg. Pulses are being sold at an all-time high of Rs 620, while a litre of coconut oil (commonly used for cooking in Sri Lanka) is priced over Rs 700. Also Read - Ranil Wickremesinghe Becomes Interim Sri Lankan President

Take a look at the prices of eatables in crisis-hit Sri Lanka in July 2022 as compared to year 2019 here:

Also Read - Watch: Sri Lankans Break Into Dance After Gotabaya Rajapaksa Resigns As Economic Crisis Continues

Supermarkets in Colombo run out of food, essentials as situation worsens

With the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka continuing to worsen, supermarkets in the capital city of Colombo are rapidly running out of food and other essential commodities.

In the crisis-ridden island nation, people have been waiting in line for days for essentials such as cooking gas, kerosene, gasoline, sugar, milk powder, and medicines.

According to the UN agencies, 5.7 million Sri Lankans, including about 2.3 million children, now require immediate humanitarian assistance.

Many shelves in supermarkets in Colombo are half empty, according to China Central Television (CCT). Numerous daily essentials, especially eggs and bread, are in short supply as food and transportation costs have risen rapidly.

Adding to the food shortage is a serious shortage of fuel, which has dealt a particularly heavy blow to the transportation industry.

(With agency inputs)