New Delhi: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday took over as the acting President, a day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives. Soon after taking over as the acting Sri Lanka President, Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency as protests continued across the country.  Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away in the middle of the night only hours before he was to step down amid a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Police on Thursday used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters near the Prime Minister's Office at Flower Road in state capital Colombo.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: “PM becomes acting President only if President appoints him, his office falls vacant, or CJ in consultation with Speaker forms view that President is unable to act. Without these, PM can’t exercise President’s power & can’t declare a curfew,” Sri Lanka LoP Sajith Premadasa said.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    Video: Chaos outside Sri Lanka PM’s residence in Colombo

  • 1:18 PM IST

    Sri Lanka crisis: Sound of gunshots heard in Colombo as protests escalate

  • 1:17 PM IST

    Sri Lanka Police uses tear gas to disperse protesters near PM’s office in Colombo | The Sri Lankan Police used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters near the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road in state capital Colombo.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Sri Lanka LIVE: Ranil Wickremesinghe takes over as Acting President, declares state of emergency | Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as the acting President and declared a state of emergency. This comes a day after Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, along with his family, fled to the Maldives.