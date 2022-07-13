New Delhi: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday took over as the acting President, a day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives. Soon after taking over as the acting Sri Lanka President, Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency as protests continued across the country. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away in the middle of the night only hours before he was to step down amid a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Police on Thursday used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters near the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road in state capital Colombo. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates related to crisis in Sri Lanka.Also Read - Sri Lanka Declares State Of Emergency After Prez Rajapaksa Flees To Maldives, Protests At PM's House. 10 Points

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE