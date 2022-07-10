New Delhi: Even as massive protests continued across Sri Lanka, President Gotabaye Rajapaksa, who fled from his residence, has gone incognito and his whereabouts were not known. Anti-government protesters continue to surround President Rajapaksa’s residence on Sunday amid economic crisis in the country. This comes a day after President Rajapaksa and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to resign after the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s severe economic crisis.Also Read - Sri Lanka Political Crisis: IMF Closely Monitors Situation Hoping for Early Resolution to Resume Bailout Deal Talks

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis | Top developments

Thousands of protesters entered the capital, Colombo, and swarmed into Rajapaksa’s fortified residence on Saturday. Video images showed jubilant crowds splashing in the garden pool, lying on beds and using their cellphone cameras to capture the moment. Some made tea, while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go.

It was not clear if Rajapaksa was there at the time, and government spokesman Mohan Samaranayake said he had no information about the president’s movements.

Police fired tear gas at protesters who gathered in the streets to march on the presidential residence, waving flags, banging drums and chanting slogans. In all, more than 30 people were hurt in Saturday’s chaos.

Opposition lawmaker Rauff Hakeem said a consensus was reached for the speaker of Parliament to take over as temporary president and work on an interim government. Wickremesinghe announced his own impending resignation but said he would not step down until a new government is formed, angering protesters who demanded his immediate departure.

“Today in this country we have a fuel crisis, a food shortage, we have the head of the World Food Program coming here and we have several matters to discuss with the IMF,” Wickremesinghe said. “Therefore, if this government leaves there should be another government.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it was closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Sri Lanka and hoped that the political crisis will be resolved soon to allow for the resumption of dialogue on an IMF-supported programme in the cash-starved country.

