Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Thousands of protesters gathered outside Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residence in Colombo. News channels shared footage of protesters scaling the walls of the residence of Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over as the acting President. Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency as protests continued across the country. This comes after  Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives. The Sri Lankan Police on Thursday used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters near the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road in state capital Colombo. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates related to crisis in Sri Lanka.Also Read - Sri Lanka Declares State Of Emergency After Prez Rajapaksa Flees To Maldives, Protests At PM's House. 10 Points

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE

Live Updates

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Sri Lanka LIVE: Visual from Colombo as protests escalate

  • 2:14 PM IST

    Sri Lanka LIVE: Protesters face tear gas shelling by military forces near PM’s residence

  • 2:12 PM IST

    Brief: Why Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed

    The Sri Lankan government owes $51 billion and is unable to make interest payments on its loans, let alone put a dent in the amount borrowed. Tourism, an important engine of economic growth, has sputtered because of the pandemic and concerns about safety after terror attacks in 2019. And its currency has collapsed by 80%, making imports more expensive and worsening inflation that is already out of control, with food costs rising 57%, according to official data, news agency The Associated Press reported. The result is a country hurtling towards bankruptcy, with hardly any money to import gasoline, milk, cooking gas and toilet paper. Political corruption is also a problem; not only did it play a role in the country squandering its wealth, but it also complicates any financial rescue for Sri Lanka.

  • 2:10 PM IST

    Sri Lankan TV channel suspended: Report | Sri Lanka’s national braodcast channel has been suspended as violent protests continued in Colombo, according to a report by NDTV.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Protesters could be seen scaling the wall and entering Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office compound as the crowds roared in support, cheering them on, waving Sri Lankan flags and tossing water bottles to those heading inside.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Protesters ‘angry’ after Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country | Angry protesters ran wild in Colombo while many stormed into Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residence after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: “PM becomes acting President only if President appoints him, his office falls vacant, or CJ in consultation with Speaker forms view that President is unable to act. Without these, PM can’t exercise President’s power & can’t declare a curfew,” Sri Lanka LoP Sajith Premadasa said.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    Video: Chaos outside Sri Lanka PM’s residence in Colombo

  • 1:18 PM IST

    Sri Lanka crisis: Sound of gunshots heard in Colombo as protests escalate

  • 1:17 PM IST

    Sri Lanka Police uses tear gas to disperse protesters near PM’s office in Colombo | The Sri Lankan Police used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters near the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road in state capital Colombo.