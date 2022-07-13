Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Thousands of protesters gathered outside Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residence in Colombo. News channels shared footage of protesters scaling the walls of the residence of Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over as the acting President. Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency as protests continued across the country. This comes after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives. The Sri Lankan Police on Thursday used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters near the Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road in state capital Colombo. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates related to crisis in Sri Lanka.Also Read - Sri Lanka Declares State Of Emergency After Prez Rajapaksa Flees To Maldives, Protests At PM's House. 10 Points

