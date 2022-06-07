Sri Lanka Crisis | New Delhi: Sri Lanka has been going through a severe economic crisis for days now. According to media reports, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged the citizens to use fuel and gas sparingly. According to a report by Reuters, Sri Lanka would need $5 billion over the next six months to ensure basic living standards for its citizens. As a helping hand, India has recently provided the country with a credit line worth $55 million for purchasing fertilizers.Also Read - Sri Lanka Looks Towards India For USD 500 Million Loan For Oil Purchases

Speaking at the Parliament, Wickremesinghe said the main priority of the government is to provide economic stability and it can be achieved by intelligently thought-out projects through hard work and dedication. The country spends $500 million per month on fuel to overcome the crisis.

Wickremesinghe said, "The next three weeks will be a tough time for us in regards to fuel. It is time we all must use fuel and gas carefully…Unessential travel should be limited as much as possible. Therefore, I urge all citizens to refrain from thinking about hoarding fuel and gas during this period."

‘Sri Lanka needs to focus on foreign relations’

Wickremesinghe reportedly said that the country needs to pay close attention to its foreign relations. He said that the country is becoming more marginalized due to its poor international policies. Due to the political and economic turmoil, the country has seen widespread protests. This forced the former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign.