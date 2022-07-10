Sri Lanka Crisis: Protesters in restive Sri Lanka on Sunday refused to scale down their demonstrations and leave the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa which they had stormed on Saturday following which Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee with the navy and announce his resignation. “Our struggle is not over,” student leader Lahiru Weerasekara told reporters the day after Rajapaksa, currently taking refuge on a vessel offshore, said he would step down on Wednesday.Also Read - Closely Watching Political Development In Sri Lanka, Urge Restraint From All Directions: USA

What happened on Saturday

Saturday witnessed some dramatic events as mass protests across the island nation have been going on for months, raged by the unprecedented economic crisis for which Rajapaksa and his family are being held responsible by the people of Sri Lanka.

Thousands of protestors demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation had forced their way into his official residence and nearby office on Saturday. The agitators were demonstrating in the capital against the island nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory. It was not clear if Rajapaksa was inside the residence in Colombo but footage shot on mobile phones showed a large number of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside.

Protesters shoot videos inside Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence

A video posted on social media showed hundreds of protesters running into the president’s residence, chanting “Gota go home,” calling the president by his nickname. Outside the building, barricades were overturned. In another video, protesters were seen swimming in the pool after they entered Rajapaksa’s official residence amid worsening public anger over an unprecedented economic crisis. The pool was surrounded by a mob of protesters waving the country’s national flags.

Another video showed protestors lying down on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s bed, taking selfies, and rummaging through the drawers to purportedly search for his personal stuff.

Appeals by the USA and European Union

On Sunday too, the scene was not any different as the presidential palace was a free-for-all, with children and parents plonking on a grand piano, admiring the expensive artwork, picnicking, and taking turns to sit in the president’s chair. Washington urged Sri Lankan leaders to act quickly “with a commitment to the betterment of the nation — not any one political party”. The European Union urged “all parties to cooperate and focus on a peaceful, democratic and orderly transition”.

“We are heading for dangerous uncertainty,” minority Tamil legislator Dharmalingam Sithadthan told AFP. “Gota should have resigned immediately without leaving a power vacuum.”

Sri Lanka has suffered months of shortages of basic goods, lengthy blackouts, and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import necessities. The IMF said Sunday that it hopes for “a resolution of the current situation that will allow for the resumption of our dialogue”.

Ranil Wickremesinghe’s house set on fire

The angry protesters on Saturday night broke into the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire. In the videos shared on social media, the protesters were seen damaging vehicles belonging to the Prime Minister. “Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire,” the Lankan Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Wickremesinghe had announced that he will resign from his post in order to ensure the continuation of the government and the safety of all the citizens. “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister,” he tweeted after the meeting.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is for many days struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades. Moreover, the discontent grew strong in recent weeks as the cash-strapped country stopped receiving fuel shipments, forcing school closures and rationing of petrol and diesel for essential services.

(With agency inputs)