New Delhi: An uncertain future lies ahead for people in Sri Lanka. Marred by protests over economic crisis, Sri Lanka plunged into an unprecedented emergency. Dramatic scenes from Colombo, the country’s capital city, witnessed anti-government protesters remain unmoved from Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence on Sunday. This comes a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled from his residence on Saturday as demonstrators stormed into his home. Since then, there have been a lot of buzz on the whereabouts of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.Also Read - Sri Lankan Political Crisis: Three Arrested for Setting PM Wickremesinghe's Private Residence on Fire

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the sea?

Theories of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s last known location began sprouting online hours after he fled from his residence. Netizens on social media were quick to spot a naval ship at Colombo port. There have been whispers that the Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa had fled to the sea. A video has gone viral on social media where several men, dressed in formals, hurriedly walks away with suitcases and board a naval ship. Many believe that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is set to resign as the Sri Lankan president on Sunday, is onboard this naval ship.

No definitive image of Rajapaksa was confirmed on the ship but many believe he is apparently ‘hiding’ on the vessel till things calm down in the mainland. Another speculation that has been doing rounds on the internet is that Gotabaya Rajapaksa may taken a flight out of Colombo.

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa seen literally running away to the Sri Lankan navy (former US Coast Guard) ship SLNS Gajabahu. He is expected to resign today after protestors stormed the presidential palace, and burned the PMs residence in response to economic crisis. pic.twitter.com/kjxL1lrrgT — LanguageLearner (@LanguageIearner) July 9, 2022

Where was Gotabaya Rajapaksa last seen?

With many still trying to trace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, government officials remain tight-lipped on the president’s whereabouts. On Saturday, demonstrators barged into Rajapaksa’s fortified residence. Following this, reports emerged that Gotabaya Rajapakse fled his residence. Videos showed jubilant crowds splashing in the garden pool of President Gotabaya’s residence, lying on beds and using their cellphone cameras to capture the moment. Some made tea, while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go.

Hours after tens of thousands of protesters stormed into the vast residential properties of Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa – amidst reports that the president fled in a Navy ship – Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will resign from his post. pic.twitter.com/7uY5PQ4EtX — Dr Subhan khilji (@D__R12345) July 9, 2022

It was not clear if Rajapaksa was there at the time the protesters broke into his residence. A government spokesman, quoted by news agency The Associated Press, Mohan Samaranayake said he had no information about the president’s movements.