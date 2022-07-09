Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Latest Update: In a significant development to the ongoing Sri Lankan economic crisis, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday announced that he will resign from his post in order to ensure the continuation of the government and the safety of all the citizens. Taking to Twitter, Wickremesinghe said, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister.”Also Read - BREAKING: Ranil Wickremesinghe's Residence Set on Fire by Protesters in Sri Lanka

To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) July 9, 2022

Earlier, he said in a statement that he took the decision in view of the fact that island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Program Director is due to visit the country this week and the Debt Sustainability report for the IMF is due to be finalised shortly.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to be temporary President

In the meantime, the party leaders who met on Saturday evening decided to appoint Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena as the temporary President until an all-party government is formed.

President Rajapaksa’s whereabouts unknown

On the other hand, President Rajapaksa, who didn’t make a public appearance since Friday night’s announcement urging people to stay calm, has not officially responded so far to the latest developments in the country.

Earlier, he had informed through Wickremesinghe that he would agree to whatever decision is taken by the party leaders.

Protesters take control of President’s official residence

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters marched to Colombo and took control of the President’s official residence, his office premises and the official residence of the Prime Minister, the Temple Trees.

The Prime Minister’s Media Division said that Wickremesinghe will resign after an all-party government is established and the majority is secured in Parliament. His office said that Wickremesinghe will continue as Prime Minister until then.

During the all-party meet, Wickremesinghe told the party leaders that he was making the decision to step down as the island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Programme Director is due to visit the country this week and the debt sustainability report for the International Monetary Fund is due to be finalised shortly.

So as to ensure the safety of the citizens, Wickremesinghe, 73, said he is agreeable to this recommendation by the Opposition party leaders.

Wickremesinghe was appointed as the Prime Minister after anti-government protests forced the resignation of then prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in May.

His decision came hours after thousands of irate anti-government protesters stormed into President Rajapaksa’s official residence in central Colombo’s high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as they demanded his resignation over the island nation’s worst economic crisis in recent memory.

45 people injured in clashes

At least 45 people, including seven security personnel, were injured in clashes between security forces and the protesters some of them holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets – who had gathered in large numbers in the Fort area, demanding President Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.

(With inputs from agencies)