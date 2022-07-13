As political crisis deepens in Sri Lanka, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday fled the country and landed in Maldives on a day he is supposed to resign. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as acting president and declared a state of emergency.Also Read - Viral Video: ITBP Constable Sings Toh Chalun From Border, His Soulful Voice Will Leave You Teary-Eyed. Watch

Thousands of anti-government protesters, on the other hand, stormed into Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, hours after he was named as acting president. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the protesters are seen inside the PM's residence with the Lankan flags. Protestors breach the premises of Sri Lankan PM's office in Colombo, raise flag atop the building.

In other video, a group of young protesters can be seen taking turns to sit on president's chair. The video has now viral and shared widely.

Protesters on Wednesday broke into the main state television station and briefly took over broadcasts, footage showed. An unidentified man barged into the studio of Rupavahini network during a live programme and ordered that only protest-related news should be broadcast. The transmission was cut off and replaced with a recorded programme, AFP reported.