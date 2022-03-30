Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Public Utilities Commission announced that there will be 10-hour daily power cuts from Wednesday. Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented acute economic and energy crisis caused due to shortage of foreign exchange. A sudden rise in prices of key commodities and fuel shortage forced tens of thousands of people to queue for hours outside petrol filling stations. People are also facing long hours of power cuts daily.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Fielding Coach Teases Yuzvendra Chahal After Match Winning Spell Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Ceylon Electricity Board said in a statement that they were “compelled to take demand management measures due to inadequate power generation, as a result of fuel shortage and unavailability of generators.” There is a shortage of 750 megawatt due to non availability of fuel to generate thermal power, the chair of the Public Utilities Commission Janaka Ratnayaka said. Also Read - RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming Indian Premier League 2022: When And Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Meanwhile, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) on Tuesday announced that there will be a diesel shortage in the country on Wednesday and Thursday. Also Read - Vastu Tips: Here Are 5 Plants You Need to Avoid When Decorating Your Terrace Garden

“We were unable to unload 37,500 tonnes of diesel shipment as planned on Tuesday. Therefore, we request the public not to queue up at filling stations for diesel on March 30 and 31,” CPC Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe told the media.

Wijesinghe said the remaining stocks of diesel would be given to essential services.

Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented acute economic and energy crisis caused due to shortage of foreign exchange. A sudden rise in prices of key commodities and fuel shortage forced tens of thousands of people to queue for hours outside petrol filling stations. People are also facing long hours of power cuts daily.