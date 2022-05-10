Colombo: As the nationwide protests continued to rise amid the ongoing economic crisis, the Sri Lanka tri forces on Tuesday have been ordered to shoot all those who plunder public property or cause personal harm, local media reported on Tuesday.Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis: Emergency Powers Given To Military, Police; President Asked To Summon Parliament Immediately| Key Developments

The move from the Sri Lankan government comes as nationwide protests against the government have intensified over the past few days resulting in an increase in incidents of clashes with the security forces deployed at protest sites. Also Read - Mahinda Rajapaksa's Resignation: Is Martial Law Now Imminent in Sri Lanka?

“The Ministry of Defence has ordered the tri-forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others,” Army Spokesman told Daily Mirror. Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis: PM Quits, Curfew Imposed; Rajapaksa’s Family Home Set Afire by Protesters | Top Developments

Protests have been identified in the country have people have resorted to burning houses of ministers and MP. Several anti-government protesters have set on fire the official residences of Sri Lanka’s Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando and the MPs Sanath Nishantha, Ramesh Pathirana, Mahipala Herath, Thissa Kuttiarachchi and Nimal Lanza.

A large number of protesters were out on the streets and attacked the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MPs. Even some Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) offices were set ablaze, Daily Mirror reported.

In the wake of these developments, former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of his family members have been shifted to Trincomalee Naval Base, a day after he resigned following violent protests that led to a nationwide curfew.

Helicopters were seen leaving the capital city today with VVIPs and some speculated that they were members of the Rajapaksa family, Colombo Gazette reported.

Earlier in the day, a group of protestors attacked s senior police officer in the Western Province in Colombo.

Police said that the Senior DIG come under attack near Beira Lake in Colombo. They said the group had also caused damage to the DIG’s vehicle.

The US on Monday said that it is closely monitoring the volatile situation in Sri Lanka after the protestors burned the houses of Ministers.

“Closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. We are deeply concerned by the violence against peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders, and are urging all Sri Lankans to focus on finding and enabling long-term solutions to the country’s economic and political challenges,” tweeted US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).

(With inputs from ANI)