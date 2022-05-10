Columbo: A day after violent clashes in Sri Lanka saw the resignation of the Prime Minister, who along with his brother, the President, are blamed for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in history, the island nation on Tuesday gave emergency powers to its military and police to detain people without warrants. With the new powers, the military can detain people for up to 24 hours before handing them over to the police, while the private property can be searched by force, including private vehicles, news agency Reuters reported citing the government’s gazette notification. The president had already declared a state of emergency on Friday as protests escalated, however, defying a nationwide curfew, thousands of protesters swarmed the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office in Colombo for the 32nd day to demand that he follow in his brother’s footsteps and quit. The death count rose to eight in the unprecedented violence that erupted on Monday after supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked peaceful anti-government protesters demanding his ouster over the country’s worst economic crisis that led to acute shortages of staple food, fuel and power. Over 200 people have also been injured in the violence in Colombo and other cities. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.Also Read - Mahinda Rajapaksa's Resignation: Is Martial Law Now Imminent in Sri Lanka?

Here are the latest updates from Sri Lanka: