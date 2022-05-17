Colombo: As the country is going through the worst economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s new government plans to sell its national airline to stem losses as part of efforts to stabilize the nation’s ailing economy even as authorities are forced to print money to pay the government salaries.Also Read - Sri Lanka Runs out Of Petrol, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Warns Of More Hardships In Coming Months

In a televised address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the new administration is planning to privatize Sri Lankan Airlines. The carrier lost 45 billion rupees ($124 million) in the year ending March 2021, he said in his address.

"It should not be that this loss has to be borne by the poorest of the poor who have not set foot in an aircraft," Wickremesinghe said in the address.

Wickremesinghe, who is just less than a week into the job, said he was forced to print money to pay salaries, which will pressurize the nation’s currency.

The development comes as the island nation is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

Notably, SriLankan Airlnes made large losses after former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa removed Emirates as its managing shareholder, the Economy Next website reported.

“In the 20/21 year alone its loss was 45 billion rupees. By 2021 March 31 its total losses were 372 billion rupees,” the prime minister said while announcing other measures to tackle the problems faced by Sri Lanka’s economy.

Launched in 1979, Sri Lankan Airlines has a global route network of 126 destinations in 61 countries. Last month, SriLankan Airlines said it recorded its first profitable fourth quarter (Q4) since 2006 for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022 with a group net profit of USD 1.7 million despite pandemic challenges.

Sri Lanka is grappling with a devastating economic crisis, with prices of everyday goods soaring, and there have been widespread electricity shortages for weeks. Since March, thousands of anti-government protesters have taken to the streets, demanding that the government resign.