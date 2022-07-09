Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Latest Update: Amid massive protests calling for his resignation, dramatic videos emerged on Saturday showing suitcases being loaded on a Sri Lanka Navy ship as Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence earlier in the day.Also Read - Ranil Wickremesinghe Resigns as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka | Live Updates

Local media claimed that the suitcases were of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The visuals on social media showed three men carrying large suitcases onto the ship SLNS Gajabahu. The three men were in a hurry and can be seen running in the video.

"The Harbour Master at the Colombo Port said that a group boarded the SLNS Sindurala and SLNS Gajabahu and left the port," News1 Channel said in a report.

Lmao people actually made the president pack his suitcase and run for his life😂😂

#GoHomeGota #අරගලයටජය #GoHomeRanil pic.twitter.com/gw7Zkr1I5a — ♡ Sanda ♡ (@TachyonJaneesha) July 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, other broadcasters showed what appeared to be a vehicle convoy belonging to the president at Sri Lanka’s main international airport, however, there was no confirmation on whether he had left the island.

Reports suggest that Rajapaksa’s current whereabouts are unknown after he was moved out of his residence on Friday ahead of Saturday’s protests during which thousands of irate anti-government protesters stormed into his official residence in Colombo.

Rajapaksa, who was facing calls for resignation since March, was using the President’s House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

According to reports, the President had been moved out of his residence on Friday, in anticipation of Saturday’s protests. His whereabouts was unknown as protesters have now occupied both his office and official residence.

Earlier, a viral video on social media showed a VIP motorcade reaching the Colombo international airport where a SriLanka Airlines aircraft was parked.

At least 30 people, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security personnel and protesters some of them holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets – who had gathered in large numbers in the Fort area, demanding President Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.