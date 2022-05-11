Sri Lanka Economic Crisis LIVE: With intensifying violence in the country, including the torching of houses belonging to ruling party politicians and family members of President Gotabaya Rajapksa, armed forces have been given orders to open fire at anyone causing personal harm, or damaging/looting the properties of others. Eight people, including a politician from the ruling party, a police officer and civilians, have been killed since violence broke out on Monday, while as many as 219 injured persons are undergoing treatments at government hospitals. For the unversed, Sri Lanka is witnessing an unprecedented economic collapse that has pushed the government into a deep crisis. Owing to diminishing foreign reserves and crippling debt, the island is battling to import basic necessities to its 22 million people, triggering weeks of anti-government protests that recently turned violent and led to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation.Also Read - Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Defence Ministry Issues Shoot-On-Sight Orders To Quell Rising Protests
- Indian high commission in Sri Lanka has denied media reports that India is deploying Indian military personnel in the country.
- Secretary in the Defence Ministry, Kamal Gunaratne, said that 60 vehicles, including buses and jeeps, have been torched and over 40 vehicles have been damaged since Monday.
- Houses of ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and elder brother Chamal Rajapaksa were attacked by protesters on Tuesday.
- The mob also destroyed a museum built in the memory of the President’s parents.
- President Rajapaksa has extended the curfew from Wednesday to Thursday.
- Indian High Commission rejects local social media reports of Mahinda Rajapaksa and family fleeing to India.
- Sri Lankan president urges people to stop ‘violence and acts of revenge’.