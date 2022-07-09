Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE updates: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reportedly fled after protesters stormed into his residence on Saturday. Protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation surrounded his residence following which the top Lankan leader escaped, defence sources were quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Thousands of protesters carrying Sri Lankan flags rode on the relatively few vehicles on the roads due to an acute fuel shortage, while others rode bicycles and many walked to protest sites in the capital, Colombo. This comes a day after Sri Lankan police lifted an overnight curfew. Protesters blame Rajapaksa for the economic woes and have occupied the entrance to his office for three months. Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said last month that the country’s economy has collapsed. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Sri Lanka economic crisis.Also Read - Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Police Fire Tear Gas At Anti-Government Protesters

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis LIVE

Live Updates

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE: What protesters want President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign? Protesters blame Sri Lankan President Gotabaye Rajapaksa for the economic woes. This comes after Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed last month that the country’s economy has collapsed. The Sri Lankan’s government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund have been complex because it has now entered negotiations as a bankrupt state.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ‘escorted to safety’ | Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was “escorted to safety” as protesters marched into residence, the source told AFP.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE: Police fire teargas, water cannons at anti-government protesters in Colombo | Police fire tear gas at protesters in Sri Lanka’s Colombo demanding that Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government resign over the country’s worst economic crisis.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters surround residence: Report | Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled as protesters stormed into his residence, defence sources were quoted as saying by news agency AFP.