Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE updates: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reportedly fled after protesters stormed into his residence on Saturday. Protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation surrounded his residence following which the top Lankan leader escaped, defence sources were quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Thousands of protesters carrying Sri Lankan flags rode on the relatively few vehicles on the roads due to an acute fuel shortage, while others rode bicycles and many walked to protest sites in the capital, Colombo. This comes a day after Sri Lankan police lifted an overnight curfew. Protesters blame Rajapaksa for the economic woes and have occupied the entrance to his office for three months. Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said last month that the country’s economy has collapsed. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Sri Lanka economic crisis.Also Read - Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Police Fire Tear Gas At Anti-Government Protesters

