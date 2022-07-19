Colombo: Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa, has appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep helping Sri Lanka irrespective of who becomes their President tomorrow.Also Read - Kolkata Gearing For A Deep Dive: India's First Underwater Train To Begin Next Year

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs (EAM) of India, in the all-party meeting on the situation in Sri Lanka said, "The big lessons of Sri Lanka to be drawn on fiscal prudence and good governance, fortunately in this country, under the leadership of the PM, we have both in very ample measure.

"We've approached it (Sri Lanka situation) in a very humanistic way as part of our neighborhood first policy. They're still in a very delicate situation. As their discussions with IMF go forward, whatever support we can give in terms of working with relevant agencies, we'll do."