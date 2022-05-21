Colombo: In a major development, the Sri Lankan government on Saturday lifted the state of emergency which was imposed two weeks ago across the island nation as it faced unprecedented economic and anti-government protests.Also Read - Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Schools Closed, Work Limited To Essential Services Amid Fuel Shortage

On May 6, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had declared a state of emergency, the second time in just over a month amidst growing countrywide anti-government protests over the economic crisis.

The Presidential Secretariat stated that the state of emergency has been lifted with effect from Friday midnight, Hiru News reported.

The Sri Lanka government took the decision as the law and order situation improved in the island nation.

The state of emergency gave the police and the security forces sweeping power to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.

Significantly, the decision from the President to declare the emergency had come amidst weeks of protests demanding his resignation and the government, blaming the powerful Rajapaksa clan for mishandling the island nation’s economy, already hit by the pandemic.

It must be noted that over nine people were killed and over 200 injured in clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

(With inputs from PTI)