Sri Lanka Postpones Local Body Elections Amid Economic Crisis, Fresh Date To Be Notified On March 3

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stressed that his job as the president was, at this stage, to revive the crisis-struck economy.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Latest Update: The Election Commission of Sri Lanka on Friday formally announced that the local body elections will not be held on March 9 as planned and a fresh date will be notified on March 3. The announcement was made after deliberations among the Election Commission officials on Friday, a day after the cash-strapped-hit country’s top court postponed hearing a petition against the holding of the polls until May.

The EC will now seek the Speaker of Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena’s intervention to secure requisite funds from the Treasury to conduct the polls.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission informed the Supreme Court that it was difficult to conduct local body polls on March 9 due to a plethora of reasons linked to the country’s current economic crisis.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stressed that his job as the president was, at this stage, to revive the crisis-struck economy, hinting that conducting the local election with already lean state finances would only bring additional pressure.

But opposition parties like the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) pin the blame on Wickremesinghe, who is also the country’s finance minister, for trying to sabotage the local body election, fearing a loss, by blocking the funds from the Treasury.

They are also accusing him of influencing the state officials and the Election Commission against the holding of the polls.

The SJB party’s lawmakers filed a fundamental rights petition in the Supreme Court calling for a writ against state officials who they alleged were denying funds necessary to conduct the elections.

