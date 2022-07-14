Sri Lanka Crisis: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned on Thursday. This comes after Singapore confirmed that President Rajapaksa, who fled Sri Lanka with his wife on Wednesday, has been allowed entry into the country (Singapore) on a private visit. According to Singapore foreign ministry, Rajapaksa has neither asked for asylum, nor has he been granted asylum.Also Read - Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa On Private Visit, Not Granted Asylum: Singapore Foreign Ministry

To recall, the Sri Lankan Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had earlier informed Gotabaya Rajapaksa that he should submit his letter of resignation as the President as soon as possible or else he will consider other options to remove him from the office, according to a media report.

On Wednesday, the Parliament Speaker said that the President in a telephone conversation had informed that he would tender his letter of resignation during the day, before midnight. However, he has not done it yet.

Speaker Abeywardena said that he informed President Rajapaksa to submit his letter of resignation as soon as possible, citing that he too is under pressure, News First Lanka reported on Thursday. He said that since an acting President has been appointed, the Office of the Speaker is exploring the legal provisions to consider the option of “have vacated his post” if the President does not tender in his letter of resignation, the report added.