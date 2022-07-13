Colombo: Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Sri Lankan President who landed in the Maldivian capital Male on a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, will be leaving for Singapore on Wednesday. Rajapaksa, who left for the Maldives early Wednesday morning, is to leave for Singapore later Wednesday, sources in the Maldives told the Daily Mirror. Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed at the Velana International Airport in the Maldives early Wednesday. The Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed that Rajapaksa has left the country.Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis: 120 Lanka-Bound Flights Land In Kerala, Aviation Minister Scindia Lauds Move

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa prepared a Sri Lankan Air Force (SLAF) aircraft to fly to the Maldives per his presidential powers and with the approval of the Ministry of Defence, said a statement issued by the SLAF. Also Read - Budget Trip to Maldives: Why Monsoon is The Best Time to Visit Maldives For Those Wanting to Save Some Money

Rajapaksa and his wife along with two bodyguards travelled to the Maldives after full approval of the country’s Defence Ministry, Sri Lanka officials confirmed on Wednesday. Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis Live: Fresh Protests Against Rajapaksa Begin in Maldives, Speaker Calls Emergency Meet

“According to the request of the Government in accordance with the powers vested in an Executive President in the Constitution of Sri Lanka, His Excellency the President and the Lady along with two bodyguards from Katunayake International Airport to the Maldives subject to the full approval of the Ministry of Defence subject to immigration, customs and all other laws at Katunayake International Airport. An Air Force flight was given clearance early in the morning on July 13, 2022 to depart,” Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director said in a statement.

73-year-old Gotabaya Rajapaksa had gone into hiding after crowds of protesters stormed his residence on July 9 and he had announced that he will resign on July 13.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed armed forces and police to bring the situation under control. As protests intensified in the Sri Lankan capital city of Colombo, protestors who had gathered outside Sri Lanka Prime Minister’s office have taken over his residence at Flower Road in Colombo.

Wickremesinghe Wednesday declared an emergency and imposed a curfew in the western province of the country as protesters came prepared to face tear gas shelling by security forces deployed outside Wickremesinghe’s residence. Air patrolling has also started around the PM’s residence.

(With agency inputs)