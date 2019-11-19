New Delhi: In an effort to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India on November 29.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the island nation, said this after meeting Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka, just a day after the latter took oath as the seventh President of Sri Lanka.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar congratulates newly elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan President has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India on 29th November. pic.twitter.com/Wrsa0bqImg — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

“A warm meeting with Sri Lanka President @GotabayaR. Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s message of a partnership for shared peace, progress, prosperity and security. Confident that under his leadership, India-SriLanka relations would reach greater heights,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“President @GotabayaR has accepted PM @narendramodi’s invitation to visit India on 29th November,” he added.

Defeating Sajith Premadasa by more than 13 lakh votes, 70-year old Rajapaksa received massive victory in the recently concluded Presidential elections.

The second member of the Rajapaksa family to become the president, Gotabaya’s older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was president from 2005 to 2015.

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Rajapaksa on his electoral win and invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.

On the other hand, the Lankan leader also thanked PM Modi for his wishes and expressed his readiness to work with India very closely.

His election to president’s office assumes significance as he has helped end the island nation’s long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during his tenure as the defence secretary. In 2006, he survived an assassination attempt carried out by the LTTE with minor injuries.