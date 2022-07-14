Singapore: Singapore Foreign Ministry on Thursday informed that the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has entered the country on private visit. “He entered on private visit, he has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted asylum,” news agency Reuters reported quoting Singapore foreign ministry.Also Read - Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Resigns

According to various media reports, the Sri Lankan president and his wife, who took Saudi Airlines flight SV788 to Singapore, and were expected to travel to Jeddah. Rajapaksa and his wife, Ioma Rajapaksa and two security officials were scheduled to board a Singapore Airlines flight last night from Male to Singapore but did not go ahead as scheduled due to security concerns, according to Daily Mirror. Also Read - Gotabaya Rajapaksa Moves To Singapore; Sri Lanka Soldiers Authorised To Use Force As Protests Intensify

Gotabaya, went into hiding after crowds of protesters stormed his residence on July 9 and he had announced that he will hand over his resignation letter on Wednesday.

Later, Rajapaksa and his wife escaped to Maldives, Subsequently, he appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe as the interim President of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, the curfew has been imposed from 12PM today till 5AM tomorrow within the Colombo district, the government information department announced.

Earlier in the day, “GotaGoGama” protesters announced that they will peacefully handover government buildings that had been occupied by them including President’s house, Presidential Secretariat, Prime Minister’s office, to restore peace in the country.

The country is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies. The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to shut down until further notice.

Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves and local currency depreciation have fueled the shortages.