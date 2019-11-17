Colombo: Former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday took an early lead in the vote-counting to the presidential election in Sri Lanka, stated news agency AFP. The final results of the election are likely to be declared by late Sunday.

Out of half a million votes counted on early Sunday morning, Rajapaksa secured 52.87 per cent, housing minister Sajith Premadasa secured 39.67 per cent of the votes followed by leftist Anura Kumara Dissanayake with 4.69 per cent, stated the Sri Lanka Election Commission. Notably, the voter turnout of the total 15.99 million eligible voters for the presidential election in the island nation was recorded to be around 80 per cent on November 17, added the National Election Commission.