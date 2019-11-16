New Delhi: A voter turnout of over 50 per cent was recorded in seven districts of Sri Lanka on Saturday as of 12 PM in the presidential election held in the island nation, stated news agency IANS.

According to The Sunday Times report, the seven districts are Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota and Polonnaruwa. It must be noted that the election is held in the wake of the brutal Easter Sunday terror attack that took place seven months ago and at a time when the island nation is marked by the wounds of the nearly three-decade-long civil war.

So far, no violent incidents have been reported as on Saturday, stated Police Secretariat Chief DIG Sarath Peiris. However, earlier in the day, an unidentified group hurled stones and opened fire on two buses carrying Muslim voters in Mannar, according to Sri Lanka media reports. The incident is under probe.