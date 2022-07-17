Colombo: Sri Lanka’s protest movement reached its 100th day on Sunday. After having forced one president from office, protestors are now turning their sights on his successor as the country’s economic crisis continues. Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his palace shortly before demonstrators invaded it last weekend and on Thursday resigned from the presidency. Protestors blamed his government’s mismanagement for Sri Lanka’s financial turmoil, which has forced the island nation’s 22 million people to endure shortages of food, fuel and medicines since late last year.Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis: Potato Over Rs 400 Per KG, Onion Crosses Rs 300! Exorbitant Prices of Eatables in Country Will Shock You

Also Read - Sri Lanka Introduces Fuel Rationing Scheme To Combat Economic Crisis

Timeline of Sri Lanka’s Protest Movement Against Economic Crisis: