Colombo/New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residence in Colombo became a picnic spot for the protestors, as they take over the place — playing carrom board, sleeping on the sofa, enjoying in park premises and preparing food for dinner.

Similar scenes were earlier witnessed at Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s house, where people barged into and took over the mansion.Also Read - Closely Watching Political Development In Sri Lanka, Urge Restraint From All Directions: USA

The protesters have already cleared that they will continue to occupy President and Prime Minister’s houses until they resign from their posts. People inside the Temple Tree, which is also known as the Sri Lankan PM residence, could be seen playing carrom board and lounging on the sofas, some of them taking a nap. Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis: Protesters Refuse To Leave Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Residence

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Inside visuals from 'Temple Tree' official residence of Sri Lankan PM, where protestors are playing carrom, lying leisurely & loitering in the premises Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence was stormed by a sea of protestors, yesterday pic.twitter.com/c0HdfO4t6K — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Sri Lanka Protesters Claim They Found Millions of Rupees at President Rajapaksa's House

A sea of protesters and locals could be seen inside the park too. “We the protestors have started cooking, we are inside the PM’s house. We have struggled for the resignation of PM Wickremesinghe and President Rajapaksa. We will only leave the premises when they will resign,” a protestor said inside Sri Lankan PM’s house to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Protestors start preparing & cooking food inside the premises of the residence of the Sri Lankan PM, in Colombo, as they continue to remain there amid ongoing protests against the country's financial turmoil#SriLankaEconomicCrisis pic.twitter.com/6kHuo2bgcY — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Within the premises, the picture of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and country’s flag fell down and people could be seen to be ignoring them. Later, a person picked the picture and the flag but then he threw the photo of the former PM.

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Top points

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development progress.

The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice.

Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages.

The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty – some for the first time – adding to the half a million people, who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt as of now stands at USD 51 billion.

(With inputs from ANI)