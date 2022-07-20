New Delhi: Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday was elected as the new President of crisis-hit Sri Lanka amid public outrage. Sri Lanka’s Parliament chose six-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as president to succeed ousted leader former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country. Sri Lankan lawmakers chose six-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as president to succeed ousted leader, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country. The vote of 134 lawmakers put Wickremesinghe ahead of former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, who received 82 votes. The Marxist candidate had three.Also Read - Sri Lanka Leader of Opposition Appeals PM Narendra Modi To 'Keep Helping Sri Lanka'

Ranil Wickremesinghe New Sri Lanka President | Top developments

Fresh protests broke outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new President. Protesters in large numbers gathered in the area as the raised slogans against Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Colombo | Protesters gather outside the Presidential Secretariat after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as Sri Lanka President pic.twitter.com/KLB7huTXMY — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Sri Lanka’s Parliament voted by secret ballot for a new president to lead the country out of the deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis that toppled the previous leader and has left simmering tensions in the island nation.

73-year-old Wickremesinghe is a seasoned politician with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs. He has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund and was backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition.

Dullas Alahapperuma, a former government minister and spokesman, was nominated by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition, and ethnic minority parties also said they’ll support him. Marxist party leader Anura Dissanayake was running.

The winner will serve the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s term that ends in 2024. Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned by email last week after protesters furious over the country’s economic collapse stormed his official residence and took over key state buildings.

Presidents in Sri Lanka are normally elected by the public. The responsibility falls on Parliament only if the office of president becomes vacant before a term officially ends.

The economic crisis has left Sri Lanka’s 22 million people struggling with shortages of essentials including medicine, fuel and food while the government negotiates a bailout with the International Monetary Fund. And the resulting political crisis has left worries about whether a new government will be enough to fix the economy and placate a public furious at its politicians’ failures.

(With inputs from AP)