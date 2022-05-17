Embroiled in a severe economic crisis, Sri Lanka has run out of petrol.Also Read - Privatising National Airline, Printing Money: Here’s How New Sri Lankan PM Plans To Revive Ailing Economy

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday announced that the country "was currently out of petrol".

"We have run out of petrol. At the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day," Wickremesinghe said, adding that Sri Lanka could face more hardships in the coming months.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka last week after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned in the wake of continued protests over the economic situation in Sri Lanka.

“At present, the Sri Lankan economy is extremely precarious. Although the former government’s budget projected revenue of SLR 2.3 trillion, SLR 1.6 trillion is the realistic projection of this year’s revenue,” Ranil Wickremesinghe said in Colombo.

“In November 2019, our foreign exchange reserves were at $7.5 billion. However, today, it is a challenge for the treasury to find $1 million. The Ministry of finance is finding it difficult to raise $5 million required to import gas,” he added.