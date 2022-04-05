Colombo: Amid rising protests over the deepening economic crisis in the country, the Sri Lankan government on Tuesday temporarily closed down its embassies in Oslo, Norway and Baghdad, Iraq, and its Consulate General in Sydney, Australia.Also Read - Sri Lanka's Newly Appointed Finance Minister Resigns Within a Day Over Economic Crisis

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had initiated action to temporarily close down the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oslo, the Kingdom of Norway; the Sri Lanka Embassy in Baghdad, the Republic of Iraq; and the Sri Lanka Consulate General in Sydney, the Commonwealth of Australia; with effect from 30th April, following a recent Cabinet decision. Also Read - All 26 Sri Lanka Ministers Resign En Masse Amid Worsening Economic Crisis | 10 Points

The Foreign Ministry said the move was taken by the Sri Lanka government following careful deliberation and pointed out that it is part of a general restructuring of Sri Lanka’s diplomatic representation overseas, undertaken by the Foreign Ministry in the context of the current economic situation and foreign currency constraints. Also Read - Fuel, Rice, Currency Swap: How India Is Helping Sri Lanka Amid Crisis | 5 Points

In the latest development earlier in the day, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance amid unrest over an economic crisis.

On Monday, Sri Lanka’s opposition called President Rajapaksa’s invitation to join a unity government “nonsensical” and instead demanded his resignation over the country’s worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

Sri Lanka temporarily closes its embassies in Oslo, Norway and Baghdad, Iraq and its Consulate General in Sydney, Australia pic.twitter.com/bnJXbGqKI3 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

Sri Lanka’s ruling coalition headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced more trouble after the newly appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned even as dissident lawmakers, led by former president Maithripala Sirisena, were planning to quit the government against the backdrop of nationwide protests over the country’s worst economic crisis.

President Rajapaksa had appointed Sabry after sacking his brother Basil Rajapaksa, who was at the centre of anger within the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) coalition.

When the Parliament convened on Tuesday, several government allies expressed their decision to stay neutral. It was the first session since a state of emergency was declared by President Rajapaksa last week.